Montana State University Billings has more people enrolled this year, but they're taking fewer classes.
The overall enrollment dip wasn't as steep as in recent years. Headcount is higher than it has been since 2015, but full-time enrollment hit a new low.
The university, which has been mired in an enrollment crisis for nearly a decade, is doubling down on one of its bright spots as a potential solution.
More high school students took classes associated with MSUB than ever before — a 163 student increase.
That boost accounts for all of MSUB and City College’s combined 101-person growth in headcount — how many people are taking classes, regardless of full or part-time status — and then some.
The combined full-time enrollment, which measures how many credits students are taking, is down for MSUB and City college by almost one percent, or 29 full-time students. The Montana University System uses full-time enrollment for budgeting formulas. MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman said the drop won’t cause budget problems, despite being below budget plans, as a cushion was built in.
Edelman, when asked twice about the high schoolers’ impact through dual enrollment and university connections programs on overall enrollment, said “that’s one piece of the puzzle.”
“We stopped the hemorrhaging, or the exodus, if you will,” Edelman said.
As headcount for MSUB and City College has fallen from about 5,000 in 2012 to 4,416 this year, 560 more high schoolers have taken MSUB-affiliated courses since 2013.
But for the first time, the university knows how many of those high schoolers continued attending MSUB after graduation. Edelman said the university has been able to convert about 3 in 10 of high schoolers taking an MSUB-affiliated course into full-time MSUB students.
It’s unclear how that compares to other schools. A spokesman for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education said the group is compiling similar information for all Montana schools, but its release isn’t expected until later next week.
Edelman said that MSUB has stepped up efforts to expose the high schoolers to campus life. Most of the high schoolers take classes at their high school that are taught by high school teachers with extra training, though some take classes at MSUB or City College.
Most students “never stepped on campus,” Edelman said.
The university held a certificate ceremony at MSUB last year, and is aiming to build stronger ties with dual enrollment teachers at high schools as part of a strategic plan.
“That’s a simple thing to do and we haven’t done it,” he said.
MSUB isn’t the only Montana university facing enrollment woes. The University of Montana is the highest-profile example — it has lost 33% of its enrollment since 2011 while Montana’s other flagship, Montana State University, has set enrollment records.
But almost every other campus has lost students. Since 2011, MSU-Northern in Havre has lost 13% of full-time enrollment. Great Falls College lost 27%. Montana Tech in Butte lost 16%. The University of Montana Western in Dillon, one of the few bright spots, has remained stable. In total, the Montana University System lost about 4,600 students.
According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Montana produced more than 6,400 high-school graduates in 2010 who enrolled in colleges across the nation. By 2016 — students who would likely now be nearing university graduation — that number fell to about 5,400. About 78 percent of Montana students chose to attend college in Montana in both years, the Chronicle wrote.
Edelman said he wasn’t upset or concerned about the drop in full-time enrollment.
He pointed to headcount gains among American Indian students — up 54, or 18%, from last fall — and Hispanic and African-American students. MSUB also saw a 1.7% increase in part-time students.
“My first philosophy is 'hey, come check us out, come try us.' I will do the right thing, and the numbers will follow,” Edelman said. “We’re in the biggest city, we’ve got a lot of people working that need degrees.”
First-time freshman, however, dropped from 527 to 512 students.
Retention — how many students the school keeps from year-to-year — was a mixed bag. More of last year’s first-time freshman stayed on campus, a 3.3% improvement. But overall, the retention rate was “down a bit,” Edelman said.
Graduate student headcount increased about 8.5%. The headcount split between MSUB and City College totaled 2,691 for MSUB and 1,725 at City College.