The Montana State University Billings Library recently announced its fall lecture series, “Butte: The Richest Hill on Earth.”

The weekly, four-part series will take place in the MSUB Library room 148, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Oct. 8. Each lecture is free of charge and open to the public, according to a press release from MSUB.

The schedule of lectures is as follows:

  • Oct. 8: Dr. Keith Edgerton, department chair and professor of history, “The Black Heart of Montana”
  • Oct. 15: Beth Judy, author and freelance writer, “Dignity and a Voice: The Women’s Protective Union, 1890-1973.”
  • Oct. 22: Janelle M. Olberding, independent historian, part-time educator, and author, “Butte and the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.”
  • Oct. 29: Dr. Susan Gilbertz, geography and environmental studies professor at MSUB, “Milltown Superfund: Contamination, Remediation and Restoration.”

For more information on this year’s lectures and presenters, go to msubillings.edu/lectures.

