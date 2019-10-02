With the 10th annual Girls-n-Science event fast approaching, Montana State University Billings recently announced a new event for seventh and eighth graders interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).
From 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, “Girls-n-Science: A Taste of STEM” will allow participants to meet with STEM professionals from Montana and beyond. The dinner, themed, “I change the world by…,” will offer a variety of activities and presentations, according to a press release from MSUB.
Immediately after the main Girls-n-Science event, participants are invited to meet in the SUB Atrium at MSUB to check-in and take a tour of the science building laboratory. Attendees can see an electron microscope, chromatography equipment, the herbarium and scorpions in action.
Dinner, presentations and interactive discussions for A Taste of STEM will take place in the SUB Glacier room at 5:30 p.m. During dinner, each STEM champion will briefly present how her work “changes the world.” Then, in smaller groups, guests can talk with STEM professionals about their career paths, what their job is like, their experience in school, and their advice for a future in science and technology.
While participants are enjoying dinner and meeting with STEM role models, family members are invited to the SUB Atrium for complimentary pizza and to learn about MSUB programs and dual enrollment.
Participants must register by 6 p.m. on Sunday to attend A Taste of STEM. The event is free, but seating is limited. To register, or for more information, go to msubillings.edu/girls.