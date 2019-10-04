On the Montana State University Billings campus, construction of the new Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building is in full swing. On Friday, Oct. 11, the MSU Billings greenhouse will be taken down.
In preparation, the greenhouse plants will be available to the public for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
All plants will be sold as is. Proceeds will be used to start a Botany Fund in partnership with the MSU Billings Foundation. This fund will be used, in part, to restock the new greenhouse, according to a press release from MSUB.
The suggested price for plants is $5 for plants up to six inches, $10 for plants up to one gallon, and $15-20 for plants larger than one gallon.