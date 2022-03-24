MSUB holds 17th international food fair

Hundreds of community members gathered to dig into foreign culture and food at the international food fair held at MSUB this week.

For many international students it was an opportunity to share their culture with their student peers and the local community.

“My family made a lot of the food that we cooked today, but some of it was completely new, like the kher was so good, and it was my first time learning how to cook it,” said Kavi Fix, a junior, describing a popular Indian dessert.

Countries and areas represented included Turkmenistan, India, Japan, South Korea, Southern African, China, Germany, Russia, Croatia, Nepal, and the Nordic Region.

Many students wore traditional clothing and spoke other languages at the event, which is 17 years old in Billings, but because of COVID, hasn’t been held in person since 2019.

“We’ve come to this pretty regularly, and we have a couple of grandchildren we bring to it to get them exposed to international food and culture,” said Edward Barta. “And of course I love all the food, and I love seeing the diversity we have here in Billings. A lot of it is on focused on campus here, and it’s just pleasant to see that.”

The event raised money for the multi-cultural club on campus.

Aaris Hill, a sophomore, attended with a group of nursing students. Her roommate is an international student and she has made friends with several of her roommate’s friends.

“I definitely ask a lot of questions, wanting to know her opinion on things, especially right now,” she said.

Eugeniia Burdakova, a junior from Russia, served a soup with cabbage, meat, and potatoes. “Some elderly people were familiar with the soup, and one guy came to us three times, so I guess he liked it,” she said.

“We received a lot of friendly support and appreciation,” she added. She plans to travel home to Russia in May by flying through a Middle Eastern country where there are lighter travel restrictions.

