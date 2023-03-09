Montana State University Billings Dual Enrollment Program will be hosting a Transportation, Industry and Welding Expo this Friday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MSUB’s City College campus for high school students and the public.

City College instructors and industry partners such as Peterbilt, Komatsu, True North Steel, Mark Rite Lines, and General Distributing will showcase careers available with certificates and degrees from City College, which many high school students can start working on while still in high school through MSUB’s dual enrollment program.

There will also be welding competitions; an on-site competition where students have 45 minutes to complete a welding project. General Distributing has generously donated funds for the top three winners to receive scholarships to attend City College. The second competition looks at already completed welding projects that students bring in for judging. Prizes in this category include welding hoods, jackets, and gloves, all donated by General Distributing.

Attendees can also participate in industry and transportation rotations, which are 20-minute demos showcasing programs such as Process Plant Technology, Instrument and Electrical Technician, Construction, Auto Collision Repair & Refinishing, Automotive Technology, and Diesel Technology. These rotations are open to anyone interested in learning more about these programs. Lunch is also provided.