Veterans Upward Bound, Montana State University, Billings, and the MSUB Military and Veterans Success Center will host a free veterans resource fair from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.
The veterans resource fair will be in the Glacier Room on the MSUB campus. Featuring free food and prizes, in addition to connecting veterans with resources, the fair is intended for military service members, veterans, and veteran families.
Vendors at the event will provide services such as health screenings, GI Bill eligibility registrations, haircuts, and massages, as well as services-based information such as education, financial assistance, housing, and employment opportunities. Vendors will also include local support organizations with information on recreational opportunities and support groups, according to a press release from the university.
For more information, contact Michael Wolff, Veterans Upward Bound coordinator, at 406-657-2013 or mwolff@msubillings.edu, or Dawn Githens, director of the Military and Veterans Success Center, at 406-657-2968 or dawn.githens@msubillings.edu.