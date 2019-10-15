Montana State University Billings will host its inaugural Craig Wilson Symposium on Oct. 23-25 in the Glacier Room on the MSUB campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The symposium will address different political issues each year. The 2019 symposium will tackle the state of democracy and political participation in Montana and throughout the United States.
MSUB plans to hold a press conference from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to announce the results of the Mountain States Poll, directed by Dr. Jason Adkins. Dr. Craig Wilson launched the poll almost 30 years ago.
On Oct. 24-25, MSUB will host a variety of discussion panels with academics from MSUB and Rocky Mountain College, MSUB students, and members of the community.
From 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, Chuck Tooley, former Billings Mayor, will serve as the keynote speaker of the symposium, according to a press release from MSUB. A community panel will follow Tooley’s keynote, which includes Dave Wanzenried, Jeff Essmann and Kathy Kelker.