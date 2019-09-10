This Wednesday, on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Montana State University Billings will host its annual remembrance ceremony. The event, starting at 7:30 a.m., will take place at Montana’s 9/11 Memorial on the City College campus.
The ceremony is free, open to the public, and will feature speakers from a variety of disciplines across Montana. Men and women of our armed services, veterans, National Guard, first-responders, and service personnel, as well as the media are invited to join in remembrance.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John will speak and the 9/11 First Responder Scholarship will be awarded. Statements from Montana Leadership will be presented by Molly Bell representing Sen. Tester and Mike Waters representing Rep. Gianforte. Secretary of State Cory Stapleton, Billings Mayor Bill Cole, and Will Selph of the Secretary of State’s Office will be in attendance as well.
Montana’s 9/11 Memorial was born from an idea of City College faculty members, according to a press release from MSUB. The memorial features at its center a 612-pound steel I-beam salvaged from the destroyed World Trade Center. It has been visited by thousands and stands as a testament to Montana’s commitment to always remember, reflect, educate, and dedicate.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu/911memorial.