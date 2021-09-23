MSUB implements mask requirement for indoor instructional spaces

Montana State University Billings announced Thursday that masks will be required for indoor instructional spaces on campus.
The new requirement encompasses City College and will be effective Friday, Sept. 24, until further notice. The requirement applies to every classroom, lecture hall, laboratory, studio and any other indoor space where faculty and students gather for a session as part of a course. The recommendation for masks in non-instructional spaces remains unchanged by the new requirement.
A letter from Chancellor Stefani Hicswa was sent out to the campus community Thursday afternoon.
Hicswa cited a 600% increase in new cases per day since Aug. 1, a 350% increase in hospital admissions over the same period, the high rate of community spread in Yellowstone County and the fact that the current case count is approaching that of the county's previous peak in November 2020.
"We are unsure how long the mask requirement for indoor instructional spaces will be in effect, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you informed," Hicswa wrote.
Students who may need a special accommodation should contact Disability Support Services, while employees in need of a special accommodation should contact Human Resources.
The new requirement was discussed with RiverStone Health and other community leaders, according to Hicswa. She said in her letter that she has the support of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
"It is more important now than ever to treat everyone with respect. You never know what others are going through in their lives and kindness goes a long way," Hicswa wrote.
The chancellor discouraged people from confronting anyone not wearing a face mask, and instead encouraged people to submit concerns to covidquestions@msubillings.edu.
In her letter, Hicswa also stated that "the safest way for us to move away from these measures is to get the COVID-19 vaccine."
She noted that students and employees can enter to win $100 in Town Pump gift cards for filling out a Voluntary Vaccination Form. Students can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 406-657-2153.