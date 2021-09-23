MSUB implements mask requirement for indoor instructional spaces

Montana State University Billings announced Thursday that masks will be required for indoor instructional spaces on campus.

The new requirement encompasses City College and will be effective Friday, Sept. 24, until further notice. The requirement applies to every classroom, lecture hall, laboratory, studio and any other indoor space where faculty and students gather for a session as part of a course. The recommendation for masks in non-instructional spaces remains unchanged by the new requirement.

A letter from Chancellor Stefani Hicswa was sent out to the campus community Thursday afternoon.

Hicswa cited a 600% increase in new cases per day since Aug. 1, a 350% increase in hospital admissions over the same period, the high rate of community spread in Yellowstone County and the fact that the current case count is approaching that of the county's previous peak in November 2020.

"We are unsure how long the mask requirement for indoor instructional spaces will be in effect, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you informed," Hicswa wrote.

Students who may need a special accommodation should contact Disability Support Services, while employees in need of a special accommodation should contact Human Resources.