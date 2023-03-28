Montana State University Billings kicks off Autism Awareness Month, which is highlighted throughout the month of April, with a Neurodiversity Resources Fair and a performance by Michael McCreary, a comedian with autism.

Autism Awareness Month is observed to increase understanding and acceptance of individuals with autism, and to support those affected. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people with autism and their families, and to promote the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

To kick off Autism Awareness month, the Montana Center for Inclusive Education and United Campus Ministries have brought in McCreary, a renowned comedian with autism. He will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in Petro Theatre on the MSUB campus for a free public performance.

McCreary is a Canadian comedian, actor, author and TEDx speaker who has been performing standup comedy since age 13. In the past eight years, he has performed stand-up shows and keynote addresses in every province in Canada and across the United States.

On Saturday, April 1, the Montana Center for Inclusive Education and MSUB Institute for Neurodiversity are hosting a Neurodiversity Resource Fair which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the College of Education Building on MSUB’s university campus.

The fair is open to individuals and families looking for resources that support neurodiverse individuals. The fair will include a tour of the Institute for Neurodiversity, opportunities for individuals or families to talk with community resource representatives, and interactive activities for children and families such as making sensory bottles, digging for prizes in sand, fishing games, and more. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

“We want to celebrate neurodiversity and Autism Awareness Month in the community while sharing the different resources that are available,” said Krystin Hussain, director of the Institute for Neurodiversity. “There are not enough services supporting neurodiverse individuals in general, but most services are geared toward children. This fair includes many services to neurodiverse individuals of all ages.”

Community resource groups that will have a presence at the fair are MSUB’s Institute for Neurodiversity, United Way, Leaf Pediatric Therapy, Montana Development Assessment Clinic, AWARE, WIPA Work Incentives, Planning & Assistance, and Billings Public Library.

The fair is also sponsored by Visit Billings, a leading tourism brand in Montana managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce. Visit Billings and the Chamber are the region’s first Certified Autism Destination. They partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to ensure visitors to Billings with autism or sensory needs are welcome, feel safe, and enjoy their stay.

“The neurodiversity movement is about accepting your neurodiversity as a difference, not a deficit,” says Hussain. “We are here to provide the support they need and to celebrate all of our differences.”

Free parking is available in the MSUB parking garage off Poly Drive and North 27th Street. For more information contact theinstitutefornd@msubillings.edu or call 406-657-2323.