MSUB Library hosts spring faculty research spotlights

The Montana State University Billings Library will continue the “Distinguished Discourse: Faculty Research Spotlight” lecture series highlighting MSUB faculty and their research at home and abroad.
Presentations will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, in MSU Billings Library room 148. The lectures are free to attend and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a press release from MSUB, the lecture schedule is:
- Feb. 20: Dr. Ania Young, “Psychological Flexibility as a Model of Building Resiliency in Educational Settings.”
- March 19: Dr. Leanne Gilbertson, “The Art of Wendy Red Star: Enacting Visual Sovereignty in Colonized Spaces.”
- April 9: Dr. Ambrin Masood, “Self-Awareness and Empowerment through Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy.”
Lectures will be 30 minutes long, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. For more information, including lecture details and lecturer bios, go to msubillings.edu/lectures/discourse/index.htm.