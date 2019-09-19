The Montana State University Billings Library will host “Distinguished Discourse: Faculty Research Spotlight,” a monthly lecture series new to the university that focuses on research performed by MSUB faculty at home and abroad.
Presentations will take place Wednesday evenings from 6 to 6:45 p.m., beginning Sept. 18.
Dr. Sarah Keller, professor of communication and theatre, will open the series with her lecture, “The Syrian Refugee Storytelling Project.” Keller pioneered a study abroad opportunity for students to interview Syrian refugees living in Germany and hear first-person accounts of their experiences.
The series will continue on Oct. 16, with a presentation by John Roberts, associate professor of music. His lecture, titled “Cuban Connection” dives into his research and experiences in Havana and Santiago de Cuba.
On Nov. 13, Melanie Reaves, assistant professor of educational theory and practice, will present, “Our Creed, Our Community? Educators Navigating the Sociocultural Waters of Living Rural.” Alongside two focal participants, Reaves will discuss situations in which educators find themselves working in communities that have different cultural values than their own.
Each presentation will allow for 15 minutes of Q&A after the lecture.
Lectures will be presented in MSUB Library room 148. Each is free of charge and open to the public, according to a press release from MSUB.
For more information, contact Darlene Hert, library director, by calling 657-1655 or dhert@msubillings.edu, or go to msubillings.edu.