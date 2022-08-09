 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSUB lockdown lifted; police call threat of a gunman third hand

MSUB logo

The lockdown at Montana State University Billings has been lifted after a law enforcement sweep of campus.

MSUB was put on lockdown due to a third-hand report of a threat of a gunman, Billings police said in a tweet.

“MSUB requested assistance while they are sweeping the school. No Active threat at this time,” the tweet said.

The Billings university instituted a campus-wide lockdown after officials say they received reports that a man "is headed to MSUB’s university campus with a gun."

Campus police were alerted around 10:45 a.m. after a witness reportedly overheard a man at a nearby gas station say he was heading to the campus with a gun. All faculty and staff remained locked in their buildings and were instructed not to leave until the investigation was complete and cleared.

The lockdown was in effect only at the main campus and not the City College on the West End of Billings.

