Montana State University Billings is pleased to announce that Yellowjacket merchandise will be available for purchase at the Billings Scheels for the second year in a row.

For a limited period from April 15 to May 8, MSUB merchandise will be available for purchase in a special display section.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to bring MSUB merchandise to the community again this year, where many people shop,” said Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “Scheels has been such a fantastic community partner and we thank store leader Pete Philippi for giving MSU Billings the opportunity to have a presence at Scheels.”