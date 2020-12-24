MSUB names interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs

Dr. Susan Balter-Reitz, professor of communications at Montana State University Billings, has been named interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs following the announced move of current Provost Melinda Arnold to a similar position in Texas. According to a press release from the university, Balter-Reitz will start her interim role effective Jan. 4, 2021, and will conclude when a search for a permanent provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs has been completed by incoming Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.
Balter-Reitz has held various positions at MSUB during her 18-year tenure, including interim vice chancellor for academic affairs, director of eLearning, chair of the Department of Communication, and director of graduate studies. She has also served on various MSUB academic committees and Montana University System committees.
The Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs is the chief academic officer of MSUB and is responsible to the chancellor for all operations of the university related to instructional programs, educational policy, academic planning, academic resources, and faculty personnel actions. Additionally, the provost is responsible for academic support units including Academic Support Center, Advising, Assessment and Accreditation, Career & Employment Services, Disability Support Services, Graduate Studies, Grants and Sponsored Programs, Institutional Research, International Studies, Library, Registrar's Office, and Student Support Services/ TRIO. The provost serves as an advocate for the college deans and the faculty and students of MSUB.