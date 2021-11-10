MSUB offers childcare scholarships for students.

Montana State University Billings has received funding for the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Scholarship Program.

With nearly 40 percent of students enrolled at MSU Billings categorized as adult learners, or students over the age of 25, the scholarship program will provide financial assistance to student-parents who are looking to place their children in childcare both during and after school hours.

The grant’s goal is to increase the retention and graduation rates of low-income student-parents. Students who are selected for the program will have childcare costs at partnered childcare centers subsidized via a sliding scale based on their need. Currently, MSUB has partnered with St. John’s United Center for Generations and Cradles to Crayons with more partnerships expected in the coming months.

“Student-parents demonstrate a great amount of motivation, focus, stamina, and passion toward their chosen major at MSU Billings,” explains Holly Jones, civic engagement coordinator at MSUB, in a press release. “Meanwhile, these students not only have to figure out how to pay for college, but also how to pay for the costs associated with parenthood. That is why the CCAMPIS Scholarship exists, and we are happy to have this opportunity available for students.”