MSUB, other Montana universities canceling spring graduation

“I know this is disappointing to us all, but especially our students, their families and loved ones, who were looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone at the end of this semester,” Chancellor Dan Edelman said in a press release. “We take comfort knowing that in these uncertain times that our graduates are leading us into the future. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to unite as a community and nation to support our collective efforts to protect those most vulnerable to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.