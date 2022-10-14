 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSUB Outdoor Adventure Leadership to host annual refresh the rims

rims cleanup crew.JPG

MSUB students refresh the rims

 Photo courtesy of MSU Billings

Montana State University Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership program in partnership with the Billings Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Refresh the Rims event Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9: 30 a.m.

This event is the largest organized cleanup of the Rims, as volunteers pick up debris and litter across a five mile stretch of recreational area above and below the rims. This year marks the tenth anniversary for Refresh the Rims. Billings Parks and Recreation and Outdoor Adventure Leadership students have collaborated on this project since its inception in 2012.

Volunteers will be split into groups to cover specific areas to refresh. The cleanup will span approximately two hours and is a family friendly event. All interested participants are asked to register online.

For more information, contact Ryan Butler at ryan.butler8@msubillings.edu. Learn more about the Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program at MSU Billings.

