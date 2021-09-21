MSUB partners with two universities to improve mental health in STEM

Full-time students take at least nine credit hours a semester, meaning 27 hours will be devoted to study. That leaves about 63 hours a week to accomplish everything else such as house upkeep, cooking, exercise and maintaining relationships.

When Webber embarked on his first grad program, pursuing a master's of psychology, he was newly married. He was learning how to navigate his marriage while also working full time and committing himself to his graduate studies.

“It was like, who am I in this relationship, how do we make this work … and on top of that, every waking moment I was at work, I was studying, or I was doing dishes,” Webber said.

In his second go-round with graduate school, this time pursuing a master's of health administration, he is much better equipped in terms of health and financial stability, but even so, his wife set two caveats. The first was to complete his education with as little debt as possible. The second, Webber said was “you have to be able to do it without killing yourself.”

Aside from the stressors of higher education, Webber is faced with depression and anxiety. The pressure of graduate programs as well as PhD programs often exacerbates both.