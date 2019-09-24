Program evaluation at Montana State University Billings is far from over.
The school unveiled pieces of its new strategic plan Monday, a wide-ranging compilation of goals and plans that aims to improve academic outcomes and boost enrollment.
"This strategic plan isn't something that's going to sit on the shelf like the last one did," Chancellor Dan Edelman told an audience of mostly faculty at MSUB's Petro Theatre.
Edelman has stuck to his goal of boosting student headcount to 6,000 students and turning around the enrollment crisis that has bogged down the school in recent years. Some measures, like slashing on-campus housing prices, have already been rolled out. MSUB hasn't released this school year's enrollment figures yet.
The strategic plan contains a series of goals with related action plans, often using dense language.
For example, under the theme, "build educational programs to support student needs," one of the sub-objectives is "elevate programmatic offerings to be responsive to students and the community."
Part of the action for that is program review, which includes the creation of a program review committee, a yearly review looking at programs compared to student and community needs, and "changes to programs, including additions and curtailments as deemed necessary." Those changes would be implemented by 2023, while a review of general education requirements is slated to be finished by 2021.
That means that the cuts of 37 programs the school announced in April could be a starting point, not a final total — or that new majors could be on the horizon.
You have free articles remaining.
The sprawling plan also calls for potentially hiring an enrollment consultant, and rolling out a new plan to boost enrollment by 2020. It carves out a special niche for veterans, American Indians, and Hispanics, and calls for re-forming a Native American Advisory Board and training staff as "Native American Allies."
It ranges from nuggets about evaluating the possibility of an E-sports program — competitive video games — to help foster student engagement, to creating a program for student debt education training.
It also ascribes metrics to each of the goals. Enrollment progress will be measured using headcount. For "develop and implement best practice teaching techniques," the metric will include the drop, fail and withdraw rate for students in programs.
The university will develop monthly updates on the plan, and hold yearly meetings. Each prong of the plan is assigned to a faculty member to lead.
Edelman emphasized that the plan is flexible and will take several years to implement.
"Nobody's walking into this with a closed mind," he said.
Faculty responses were largely muted. The meeting closed after one person, in response to a "what do you think" prompt from Edelman, called out:
"We'll see in a few months."