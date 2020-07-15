MSUB plan for COVID-19 "strongly encourages" masks, calls for online-only readiness

RiverStone health will do contact tracing for positive cases, according to the plan.

Student activity travel and international travel remains suspended, but some in-state and out-of-state travel will be allowed. Students living in dorms are "strongly encouraged" to limit personal travel.

The plans calls for the development of an "occupancy plan" to prevent COVID-19 in residence halls. Students will be given the option between a single and double room, each with their usual costs.

Capacity for campus buildings is halved, and large events are encouraged to be rescheduled for the spring.

In classrooms, seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing, and seats will be assigned and attendance will be taken to allow for contact tracing. Instructors are expected to have a "teaching buddy" who can take over their class if they fall ill.

The plan's emphasis on being able to shift to remote learning is a clear effort to smooth out kinks for the abrupt switch that occurred this spring. It highlights training efforts for faculty with the school's usual digital platform, D2L, and new tools.

It calls for instructors to be prepared to go online only: