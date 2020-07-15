You are the owner of this article.
MSUB plan for COVID-19 "strongly encourages" masks, calls for online-only readiness
MSUB plan for COVID-19 "strongly encourages" masks, calls for online-only readiness

MSUB classes

Students cross the MSU Billings campus on Thursday after university officials announce online only classes.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Montana State University Billings released its plan to have students back on campus this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. 

The plan "strongly encourages" mask wearing by students and staff, but doesn't mandate it — with a notable asterisk that the item could be changed when the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education officially releases its guidance. A preliminary recommendation said that campuses should require masks

MSUB's plan also calls for faculty and students to be prepared for a shift to remote learning if need be, and to use computer-based instruction to help reduce class sizes. 

“The goal of our action plan is to provide steps for restoring full operations that protects the health and safety of our campus community,” said Chancellor Dan Edelman in a press release. “Due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic, our plan may need to shift accordingly, and we are ready to make any necessary updates or changes in order to continue to keep our students and employees safe.”

The plan is rooted in the expectation that students will return to campus this fall — something that Montana's public universities have all prioritized. Nationally, universities have grappled with if, and how, students should return to campuses. 

Montana's public universities have already pushed up their start date for the fall semester to ensure that classes finish before Thanksgiving, hopefully avoiding a wave of widespread student travel. 

MSUB's plan leads with a letter from Edelman that reinforces, as many education leaders have, that the returning to campus carries a degree of risk. 

"Together, we have ensured that a realistic plan that promotes the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is in place. Although it is important to acknowledge that public health risk factors cannot be entirely eliminated even in the best of times, we are confident that this plan incorporates clear health and safety protocols for all areas of campus and look forward to providing our students with our famous Yellowjacket experience this fall," the letter says. 

The plan includes what are by now hallmarks of COVID-19 precautions; social distancing, frequent cleaning and hand sanitizing, and the reduction or elimination of large events. 

In some areas, the plan is still unsettled. For example, it calls for the development of a plan to address a potential quarantine for out-of-state students returning to residence halls and for students awaiting COVID-19 test results or who test positive. The school has earmarked some housing options for potential quarantine use. 

RiverStone health will do contact tracing for positive cases, according to the plan. 

Student activity travel and international travel remains suspended, but some in-state and out-of-state travel will be allowed. Students living in dorms are "strongly encouraged" to limit personal travel. 

The plans calls for the development of an "occupancy plan" to prevent COVID-19 in residence halls. Students will be given the option between a single and double room, each with their usual costs.

Capacity for campus buildings is halved, and large events are encouraged to be rescheduled for the spring. 

In classrooms, seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing, and seats will be assigned and attendance will be taken to allow for contact tracing. Instructors are expected to have a "teaching buddy" who can take over their class if they fall ill. 

The plan's emphasis on being able to shift to remote learning is a clear effort to smooth out kinks for the abrupt switch that occurred this spring. It highlights training efforts for faculty with the school's usual digital platform, D2L, and new tools. 

It calls for instructors to be prepared to go online only:

"Faculty will develop robust D2L shells for every course to transition quickly to online if needed and make the most of classroom time to do hands-on activities (especially in labs and CTE programs)."

