MSUB plans Listening Conversations

A series of three panel presentations around three significant themes will take place at Montana State University Billings again this spring.

According to a press release from MSUB, each discussion will consider efforts to create a just world and ways to work toward the “Repair of the World,” or Tikkun Olam, a concept in Judaism.

The Listening Conversations will take place monthly through April, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in MSU Billings Liberal Arts Building room 205.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first presentation, “The Significance of Ethics, Justice and Religion in the Repair of the World,” will take place on Feb. 20. Speakers Dr. Walter Gulick and the Rev. John Ramos will address the ways our faith traditions act as guideposts and serve as markers for just actions and human rights.

Other conversations will be:

March 19: “Steps Toward Healing a Broken World Locally and Globally”

April 16: “Repairing our World in the Midst of Suffering and Death” on April 16.

The conversations are free and open to the public.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0