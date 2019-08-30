Montana State University Billings recently announced the fall 2019 dates of the Math Circle for students in the fourth-to-eighth grades, parents, and teachers. Seven free sessions will be offered in room 206 of the Language Arts building at 4 p.m. on alternating Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11.
The MSUB Math Circle is an outreach activity for students and teachers to engage in fun and creative math activities to stimulate interest in mathematics, according to a press release from the university. Participants present topics in math that may not be a part of the typical curriculum in a way that focuses on creative thinking, open-ended problem solving and collaboration.
In its third year, the Math Circle schedule is:
- Sept. 11: Prime Climb — Prime climb is a beautiful, colorful and mathematical board game designed for two to four players. Participants inspire deeper mathematical understanding while mastering arithmetic.
- Sept. 25: Sprouts — Players place dots on a sheet of paper and take turns connecting the dots with vines. With each connection, a new dot “sprouts” on each new vine. The last player to move wins. The game helps players explore networks and 3-dimensional shapes.
- Oct. 9: Global Math Week — James Tanton and the Global Math Project previously introduced “Exploding Dots,” a revolutionary way to re-conceptualize arithmetic. The same team presents a new way of thinking about geometry.
- Oct. 23: Tiling Torment — Chessboard puzzles with a twist! Participants tile different boards with different shaped tiles.
- Nov. 6: Gerrymandering — Suppose that supporters of the Purple and Yellow parties are equally represented in a district. How might district boundaries give an advantage to one party? How can we tell if a map is fair?
- Nov. 20: Cops and Robbers — A robber moves from hideout to hideout while evading a cop who is chasing him diligently. Can the robber keep away indefinitely, or will the cop catch him?
- Dec. 4: Holiday Math — In preparation for the holiday season and winter break, the art of folding paper is explored. Other holiday math hijinks will ensue and gifts will be given.
Drinks and snacks will be provided to participants at each session.
For more information, contact Tien Chih, assistant professor of mathematics, by emailing tien.chih@msubillings.edu, or go to the MSU Billings Department of Mathematics Facebook page or msubillings.edu/mathfaculty/tchih/mathcircle.html.