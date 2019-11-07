The Women’s and Gender Studies Center at Montana State University Billings will host “The Notorious RBG Celebration” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in room 205 of the Liberal Arts Building. In a press release, MSUB invites the public to celebrate the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, current Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and advocate for women’s rights.
From 5:30 to 6 p.m., WGSC students will help run a photo booth including a life-size RBG figure and photo props, a button-making station to create your own button, and drawings for prizes including stickers, socks, mugs and books. Refreshments will be served, and a free screening of the “RBG” documentary will begin at 6 p.m.