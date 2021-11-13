MSUB police searching for two suspects following Student Union burglary

The police department at Montana State University Billings is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary on campus.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to a statement from the university, someone managed to enter the Student Union Building. Items were stolen, and several offices were vandalized. MSUB officials could not comment on what was stolen, or detail the nature of the vandalism.

University police have provided two photos pulled from security footage. Anyone able to identify either suspect, or with any information that might assist in the investigation can reach the department at 406-657-2147.

The MSUB Student Union connects to two residence halls, and contains student organization offices along with Student Health Services.

Burglaries are a rare occurrence at MSUB, according to the latest crime report published by university police, with only two cases reported on campus since the 2018 school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.