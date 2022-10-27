MSUB poll shares Montana voters' views with some hang-ups

Montana State University Billings released its annual Mountain State Poll Wednesday revealing not only issues where Montanans may agree or disagree, but also revealing the limits of polling and its usefulness and accuracy in the modern political arena.

This year students with the university dialed over 9,000 random phone numbers aimed at reaching Montana’s counties based on population over the first two weeks of October. While last year’s poll garnered only 204 responses, this year’s total counted at an equally minuscule 343 valid participants giving the poll a margin of error of 5.29%.

As of Oct. 27, the Montana Secretary of State’s office reports a record number of nearly 759,000 registered voters in the state.

Political Science Instructor and poll Director Hope Dewell Gentry says this year’s increase is likely due to the upcoming midterm elections. As far as the lack of overall responses, she attributes it to shifting trends in how pollsters reach voters rather than the substance of the poll itself.

“This is not [just] an issue we’re facing, this is an issue in polling in general,” she said. “So even when you see a national poll…it’s very likely they’re using the same type of techniques we’re using so that’s why that margin of error is so important.”

The Mountain State poll is one of the only polls of its kind still being conducted on an annual basis in Montana. Montana State University Bozeman’s Treasure State Poll and the University of Montana’s Big Sky Poll haven’t conducted surveys since 2020.

According to the polling analysts for the website FiveThirtyEight, only MSUB and polling companies ALG Research Foundation and Victoria Research and Consulting have conducted polls on Montana’s midterm elections to date.

The survey, which began at MSUB in 1989 as the Eastern Montana College poll, is conducted by the college’s Political Science Media, Public Opinion and Polling Class through predominately “yes, no or neither” responses and categorizes them based on the participant’s response, political affiliation and demographics from 2020 Census Data.

Its ultimate purpose is to teach students how to effectively design a survey and conduct poll interviews while also learning about their benefits and limitations in the political realm. Students then take the poll’s results, compare them to their own predictions and incorporate it all for a research paper at the end of the semester.

This year’s poll features questions from previous years including approval of the sitting president, the U.S. Congress, Montana’s representatives, stances on abortion and if and how they intend to vote in the upcoming elections.

Unsurprisingly, the poll’s findings this year found Democrat and Republican respondents split on their approval of individual job performances based on party lines. There was less partisan consensus regarding abortion rights among Republicans with 50% of Republicans identifying as pro-life and 40% agreeing, 33% disagreeing and 20% reporting neither with the overturning of Roe V. Wade. A majority was found among Democrats with 83% identifying as pro-choice and 83% disagreeing with the Supreme Court decision.

Both parties reported an overall disapproval on the performance of the U.S. Congress and an overall intention to vote in the midterm election.

New questions by the students include views on student loan forgiveness, changing one’s sex on their birth certificate, the appropriateness of the death penalty, removing controversial books from public schools, government involvement in protecting public lands, qualified teachers carrying guns in classrooms and their trust in mainstream media.

There were similar partisan splits along teachers carrying guns, changing birth certificates, and student loan forgiveness. Some 63% of Republicans agreed that teachers with a clean background check should be allowed to carry a gun in the classroom while 90% of Democrats disagreed, 66% of Democrats reported that transgender people should be able to change the sex on their birth certificate while 71% of republicans reported they shouldn’t and 76% of Democrats approved of student loan forgiveness and 69% of Republicans disapproved.

There was, however, bipartisan agreement in Montana on key issues as well. A massive 94.84% of respondents were in favor of protecting public lands, 69.45% were in favor of using the death penalty, 69.54% opposed the banning of books and 80.73% distrusted mainstream media.

Gentry said her biggest surprises in the recorded data came from the amount of overall agreement across Montana on individual issues and the number of unsure responses for how they intend to vote.

The poll also found the majority of respondents not knowing about the state’s Indian Education for All law (82.97%) or which Congressional House District they reside in (64.31%).

Gentry said that many students had some of their predicted responses confirmed while many others were completely wrong.

“Maybe they were expecting the answers to vary on party lines, maybe they expected them to vary on education differences…and then they would use the polling data to show whether they were right or not,” she said. “But I think a lot of them ended up finding that you can’t put people into a box as much as you would like.”

Another way this year’s poll deviates from previous years is the inclusion of an online option to participate in the survey. These results were just recently tallied but have not been released yet.

According to Gentry, the total responses online slightly exceed the amount of telephone responders and will be released in the upcoming weeks.

This caveat highlights both the trends of traditional and contemporary polling and their ineffectiveness in different areas. The online element was introduced this year to better gauge and reflect what voters are using more often and to highlight their own limitations.

“Every technique has its ups and downs,” Gentry said. “And so they [pollsters] kind of have to go in knowing what those ups and downs are.”

As far as ups, people who respond on the phone are typically more invested into starting and finishing a survey versus quitting halfway through one online. She also pointed out the faster process and greater number of people reached via phone and internet versus face-to-face interviews.

Cons with phone calls include people’s propensity to hang up on surveyors before starting the poll and phone apps blocking unknown numbers before the call is answered. She added that the increased anonymity through online polls may negatively impact honesty but only by a miniscule amount when compared to the total data.

The poll also potentially suffers from inaccurately representing all populations across the state equally since it can only control where phone calls are sent across the state but not who responds to them. To address this, the poll implemented a weighted system after all the calls were made to try and reflect all of Montana’s demographics equally.

“The best we can do is make sure that we have provided equal access to all [populations],” Gentry said. “As for those who pick up the phone, there’s unfortunately not a lot we can do as far as that’s concerned.”

Gentry believes increasing public awareness of the poll and its purpose could address issues with reaching under represented demographics improving the results just as much a updating polling tools and metrics could.

“They [students] don’t have any type of ulterior motive, they’re trying to do a class project, they’re trying to learn about the state of Montana and they’re trying to do a good job of reflecting the opinions of Montana,” Gentry said.