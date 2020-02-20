MSUB promotes interim dean in health and science fields to regular gig

After operating under a dean with the "interim" tag for 20 months, Montana State University Billings promoted a former department head to lead the College of Health Professions and Science.
Kurt Toenjes, who had been the college's interim dean since May, was announced as the new regular dean Wednesday.
The position hadn't been officially filled since the retirement of Diane Duin, who retired in spring 2018 after almost a decade in the position.
John Dorr first served as interim dean from July 2018 to May before Toenjes took over.
Toenjes joined MSUB in 2005 and went on to become a tenured cell biology professor. He chaired the biological and physical sciences department, served as vice president of the MSUB Faculty Association, and earned several teaching awards. He previously held a research faculty position at the University of Vermont Medical School.
A statement from provost Melinda Arnold pointed to connecting health sciences education with workforce needs — a theme university officials have focused on.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kurt Toenjes as Dean of the College of Health Professions and Science,” Arnold said in a press release. “We are confident that his efforts at building and enhancing connections in the medical community will position the university well to meet the demands of the workforce. Moreover, his ability to build collaborative engagements between our health professions and science faculty will pay dividends for our students, who will be trained to address 21st century problems with innovative solutions.”
Toenjes was selected over two other finalists.
He takes the helm as MSUB is building a 30,000-square-foot expansion on its Allied Health and Science Building. Construction began in September and is anticipated to be completed by June 2021. The Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building was erected in 1947 and last expanded in the 1970s.