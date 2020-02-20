MSUB promotes interim dean in health and science fields to regular gig

After operating under a dean with the "interim" tag for 20 months, Montana State University Billings promoted a former department head to lead the College of Health Professions and Science.

Kurt Toenjes, who had been the college's interim dean since May, was announced as the new regular dean Wednesday.

The position hadn't been officially filled since the retirement of Diane Duin, who retired in spring 2018 after almost a decade in the position.

John Dorr first served as interim dean from July 2018 to May before Toenjes took over.

Toenjes joined MSUB in 2005 and went on to become a tenured cell biology professor. He chaired the biological and physical sciences department, served as vice president of the MSUB Faculty Association, and earned several teaching awards. He previously held a research faculty position at the University of Vermont Medical School.

A statement from provost Melinda Arnold pointed to connecting health sciences education with workforce needs — a theme university officials have focused on.