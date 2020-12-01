MSUB Provost leaving for job in Texas

A few weeks after Montana State University Billings named a new president, the university's lead academic administrator is leaving for a new job in Texas.

Melinda Arnold, who came to MSUB with previous chancellor Dan Edelman, has accepted the provost position at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She had been the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at MSUB since 2018.

She had previously worked at the University of North Texas, the same school Edelman came from.

Arnold was a public face at MSUB, often speaking for the university alongside Edelman, and led the school's multi-year process that cut some academic tracks and reorganized others.

MSUB announced Arnold's departure in a press release Tuesday.

“Melinda Arnold is a tireless and highly productive administrator. I am fortunate to have had her as Provost during my recent time at MSUB. TAMUT is fortunate to attract her to her new position,” said MSUB Interim Chancellor Rolf Groseth in the release.

The release said that Groseth would name an interim provost, and the university will launch a search for a new provost.