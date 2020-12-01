MSUB Provost leaving for job in Texas

A few weeks after Montana State University Billings named a new president, the university's lead academic administrator is leaving for a new job in Texas.
Melinda Arnold, who came to MSUB with previous chancellor Dan Edelman, has accepted the provost position at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She had been the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at MSUB since 2018.
She had previously worked at the University of North Texas, the same school Edelman came from.
Arnold was a public face at MSUB, often speaking for the university alongside Edelman, and led the school's multi-year process that cut some academic tracks and reorganized others.
MSUB announced Arnold's departure in a press release Tuesday.
“Melinda Arnold is a tireless and highly productive administrator. I am fortunate to have had her as Provost during my recent time at MSUB. TAMUT is fortunate to attract her to her new position,” said MSUB Interim Chancellor Rolf Groseth in the release.
The release said that Groseth would name an interim provost, and the university will launch a search for a new provost.
MUSB hired Stefani Hicswa, then the president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, as Chancellor in October to replace Edelman. Hicswa is slated to begin the job on Jan. 11.
Retrospective: Montana State University Billings
Eastern Montana Normal School faculty, 1927
Eastern Montana Normal School (MSUB) president Lynn McMullen, circa 1930
Construction of McMullen Hall, 1935
McMullen Hall at the Eastern Montana Normal School, 1936
Eastern Montana Normal School, 1940
Eastern Montana Normal School gymnasium, circa 1946
Eastern Montana Normal School Annex, circa 1947
Eastern Montana Normal School football team, 1947
Cisel Hall, circa 1956
Eastern Montana College, 1957
View of Eastern Montana College and Yellowstone Valley, 1959
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College, 1960
Apsaruke Hall, circa 1961
Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1961
Mural at EMC physical education building, 1961
Eastern Montana College aerial, 1965
Students on Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1967
Eastern Montana College library, 1968
Eastern Montana College freshman orientation, circa 1969
Eastern Montana College Liberal Arts Building, 1970s
Eastern Montana College security office, 1970
Football practice at Eastern Montana College, 1973
Eastern Montana College, circa 1974
Eastern Montana College, 1977
Eastern Montana College football rally, 1978
Eastern Montana College elementary school students, 1982
Eastern Montana College campus, early 1980s
Eastern Montana College, 1983
Rimrock Road re-routing project, 1984
Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College, 1984
Eastern Montana College computer annex, 1980s
MSU Billings sign change, 1994
MSU Billings Computer Annex, 2016
MSU Billings campus, 2018
MSU Billings, 2019
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.