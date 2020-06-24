MSUB records COVID-19 case

Montana State University Billings announced that a "member of the MSU Billings community" tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The last time the person was on campus was Friday in the Physical Education Building, according to a release from MSUB officials.
That and other areas the person had been are being cleaned and disinfected, the release said.
The person diagnosed with COVID-19 is currently isolating at home, the release said.
The announcement comes as universities and colleges across the country grapple with questions about reopening campuses.
MSUB and other public Montana universities had already finalized plans to begin the school year early and wrap up classes before Thanksgiving to minimize student travel during the school year. The starting date will be pushed up from Sept. 9 to Aug. 19, and the semester will end Nov. 25.
The recommendation from Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian was not mandated, but both of Montana's flagship universities in Bozeman and Missoula have announced early starts.
Montana universities have been making plans for face-to-face classes to resume in the fall after an abrupt transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.
MSUB officials previously said that they intend to release a plan in July for safely having students on campus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines emphasize measures like wearing masks, modifying buildings and classrooms to allow for social distancing, and identifying, isolating, and contact tracing positive COVID-19 cases.
Those guidelines distill risk into three general categories. The lowest-risk calls for virtual classes and closed residence halls. The mid-level risk category involves smaller-than-usual classes with enforced social distancing measures and residence halls open only with smaller capacities. Normal operations, with regular classes and full residence halls, present the highest risk.
