MSUB records COVID-19 case

Montana State University Billings announced that a "member of the MSU Billings community" tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The last time the person was on campus was Friday in the Physical Education Building, according to a release from MSUB officials.

That and other areas the person had been are being cleaned and disinfected, the release said.

The person diagnosed with COVID-19 is currently isolating at home, the release said.

The announcement comes as universities and colleges across the country grapple with questions about reopening campuses.

MSUB and other public Montana universities had already finalized plans to begin the school year early and wrap up classes before Thanksgiving to minimize student travel during the school year. The starting date will be pushed up from Sept. 9 to Aug. 19, and the semester will end Nov. 25.