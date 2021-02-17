MSUB retains most of fall headcount for spring 2021, enrollment still on downward trend

Indigenous students, graduate degree enrollments and those attending classes at City College increased over the past year at Montana State University Billings for its spring 2021 semester, but the overall headcount is still down 7%.
While MSUB reported a better retention rate going into the second part of the school year than it has in a decade, it continues to try to offset a drop in enrollment during those same 10 years.
The total headcount for MSUB came to 3,987 for the semester, an overall decrease of 327 students since the spring of 2020. Of those currently enrolled, 2,263 are at the university campus and 1,724 at City College, according to a press release from the university’s administration.
Full-time equivalent enrollment at both the university campus and City College dropped from 2,827 last spring to 2,604. No campus within the Montana University System has been immune from the stresses created by the pandemic over the past year, with both the University of Montana and Montana State University reporting a 7.3% and 3% dip in enrollment compared to spring 2020, respectively.
Despite the loss in headcount during the past year, MSUB only saw an overall loss of less than 1% of its headcount from the fall of 2020. The university campus also saw enrollment trends from the days before the outbreak of COVID-19 continue. Native American students enrolled in City College increased by 21% compared to last spring, and those enrolled in the university’s graduate programs was also up by 7%.
Newly appointed Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said figures like the 15% increase in the overall enrollment at City College since last fall is a sign that students are both more comfortable returning to class, and local residents are seeing the value in a college degree.
“Just considering the impact of the pandemic, we had people who for a few months suddenly have a lot of time on their hands who thought maybe now’s the time to go to college, or work on finishing your degree to upgrade your skills,” said Hicswa, who previously served as the president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
“Part of the reason that I was hired was to increase retention and graduation, and some of that work has been started … It doesn’t do us any good to recruit and not retain,” she said.
Federal assistance for the university through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and more recently the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act has amounted to $6.4 million. Along with providing funding for PPE and cleaning equipment, about $1.3 million has gone to students in the form of grants.
Several classrooms on campus were also upgraded with equipment to allow students to attend courses in person or digitally. The Hyflex teaching modality takes into account the possibility of students going in and out of quarantine during the semester, and is one of the changes that Hicswa anticipates will stay at the university.
“I think that’s here to stay, and the attention to students' needs in regard to health and safety is going to stay … I think we’re going to see a lot of reform in higher education throughout the country, but as to what that’ll look like in the future, we don’t know,” she said.
Other programs that saw an increase in enrollment included bachelor degrees in psychiatric rehabilitation and human services, along with MSUB’s graduate degree in clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling.
The Billings Gazette previously reported that during the fall semester, enrollments in MSUB's Bachelor's of Science in Nursing program increased by 14%.
“We are seeing an increased nationwide interest in healthcare programs and are not surprised to see such an enrollment increase at MSUB,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth in a statement from MSUB.