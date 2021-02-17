MSUB retains most of fall headcount for spring 2021, enrollment still on downward trend

Newly appointed Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said figures like the 15% increase in the overall enrollment at City College since last fall is a sign that students are both more comfortable returning to class, and local residents are seeing the value in a college degree.

“Just considering the impact of the pandemic, we had people who for a few months suddenly have a lot of time on their hands who thought maybe now’s the time to go to college, or work on finishing your degree to upgrade your skills,” said Hicswa, who previously served as the president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

“Part of the reason that I was hired was to increase retention and graduation, and some of that work has been started … It doesn’t do us any good to recruit and not retain,” she said.

Federal assistance for the university through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and more recently the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act has amounted to $6.4 million. Along with providing funding for PPE and cleaning equipment, about $1.3 million has gone to students in the form of grants.