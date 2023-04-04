Montana State University Billings second-year student Zane Nelson has found a rich college experience studying automotive technology at the City College campus and as an MSUB cheerleader.

After graduating from Skyview High School, Nelson was nervous about tackling college-level courses and felt unsure about his next step. That changed when he learned about the City College campus at MSUB. Not only was City College close to home and affordable, its course schedule was flexible enough to allow him to follow his passion for both cheerleading and automotive technology.

Nelson began cheerleading during his sophomore year at Skyview High and was excited to learn that his former Skyview stunting coach, Caitlyn Saunders, was the head co-ed cheer and stunt coach for MSUB. Saunders said that Nelson is constantly striving to grow his skills and has a great attitude no matter what challenges he faces.

“Zane is kind, never gives up, and is happy both in and out of practice,” Saunders said. “He is a natural leader on our team.”

Nelson’s next decision to apply to the automotive technology program was easy.

“I liked that the program is very hands-on and gives students a lot of experience with multiple vehicles and platforms,” Nelson said.

After graduating, he plans to work at an autobody shop before eventually starting his own automotive business.

Nelson said he's also drawn to the great environment of MSUB, with a variety of events appealing to both students and the public.

“MSUB provides a great student experience, and the events are a great way to meet people,” Nelson said. “Also, college is way more fun when you have people to experience it with. To future students, I would say, just get involved.”

City College campus at MSUB is dedicated to strengthening the regional workforce. By providing top quality learning opportunities and services to meet a variety of career choices and customer needs, City College is responsive, flexible, and market driven. Students can learn more about the City College automotive technology program and the MSUB co-ed cheerleading program on MSUB's website, MSUBillings.edu.