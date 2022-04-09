MSUB students participate in U.S. State Department competition to promote kindness

Invent2Prevent, a U.S. State Department affiliate, has selected communication students from Montana State University Billings to participate in a national competition to develop, throughout this spring semester, their own dynamic products, tools, or initiatives to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

Students will explore solutions to decrease or prevent misinformation, intolerance, hate speech, and other community problems via public relations analysis and communications research. Each team will address a situation that affects the local community connected to targeted violence and terrorism. Students will conduct research where an in-depth analysis occurs upon establishing the connection. As a result of this analysis, students will suggest protective factors. The product, design, tool, or initiative will be submitted in a portfolio to EdVenture Partners, a McCain Institute partner.

MSU Billings student Natasha Bucklin, who is currently working on the project, explains, "The Invent2Prevent project promotes strategic combating of national issues that our communities face. Our participation in this project will inform and hopefully prevent further formation of hate groups and promote the education of cultural diversity in our great state."

"This project engages students in solving real-world problems that have plagued our country in recent years, including misinformation, domestic terrorism, and targeted violence,” says communication professor Sarah Keller, Ph.D., who is overseeing the campaign. Keller adds that by working as a team with partners of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, students have an opportunity to find new channels for their careers and new avenues for their interests in making the world a better place.

Students created a TikTok campaign with the tagline Kindness is Free and hashtag #KindnessMT which aims to promote the importance of small acts of kindness in the community. The Kindness is Free Campaign will conduct outreach to teens through social media to encourage community connections as a pathway to reduce violence. They are also promoting this campaign at local high schools.

