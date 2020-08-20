MSUB students start the semester with COVID-19 precautions in place

Lectures halls filled back up with socially distanced students Wednesday as classes began at Montana State University Billings, and some stayed empty with professors taking the course out into the overcast summer day.
The new school year began much like any other, if two weeks sooner: new students finished moving into dorm rooms, received tours of campus and got acquainted with their professors. Just like most of the colleges and universities throughout the nation, MSUB has seen some changes to the traditional first week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plastic bags filled with hand sanitizer and disinfectant were passed out to incoming students, campus tours were broken up into smaller groups to allow for better social distancing and questions in class sometimes had to be repeated more clearly from students wearing their masks, which are required all times indoors.
“It can get a little hot if you’re like me and have a lot of face wool," said Josh Harris, a Marine Corps veteran majoring in outdoor adventure leadership. "But it hasn’t been too much of a disruption. … It’s not like we were on top of each other before in my classes, so the social distancing hasn’t really been noticeable."
MSUB, which had nearly 4,300 students enrolled for its spring 2020 semester, has had more than five months to prepare to for the first day of in-person classes since Montana saw its first COVID-19 case. During that time, the staff and faculty received guidance from the Montana University System and RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s health department.
The collaboration resulted in the school’s “Back to Business” plan, which has protocols in place should a student or staff or faculty member contract the virus. In his letter approving the plan, RiverStone Health CEO John Felton wrote that while no institution resuming in-person instruction can eliminate all risk of contracting COVID-19, it can put in place measures to mitigate that risk. Felton is the county's top health official, which means he can cancel events and close buildings and facilities in an effort to protect the community from a public health threat, according to Montana law.
In preparation for the new school year, professors oriented themselves with the digital interfaces that will be used should the administration decide to pivot again to distance learning.
“It was maybe an hour, hour-and-a-half of training. Sure, some of it was redundant, but I think it was all useful and all necessary,” said James Barron, a biology professor and the head of the Academic Senate at MSUB.
Barron, who is beginning his 18th year teaching at MSUB, said although some changes have been made to the curriculum, none of them have been the result of COVID-19. The plan for MSUB also did not place any restrictions on class sizes.
For one of his classes held in a lecture hall on campus, Barron said the 45 students all managed to orient themselves six feet apart in marked chairs, leaving only one row completely empty.
“I had my doubts, but after seeing what I have today, I’m confident that we can hold business as usual,” Barron said.
With the nearly $2.2 million afforded to MSUB through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, students also have an opportunity to apply for the $500,000 that the university has set aside for emergency grants.
The money set aside is enough to provide each student with $800 for the semester, said Vice Chancellor of Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth. Applications will remain open through the end of fall.
All responses to a possible COVID-19 case on campus, including testing and contact tracing, will be handled by RiverStone Health. Hayworth said MSUB’s Student Health Services also has a self-reporting form available online for staff, students and faculty members that will directly notify the MSUB COVID-19 Response Team.
MSUB will also start the year with a former chancellor filling in as interim since Chancellor Dan Edelman stepped down in early August for health reasons. Rolf Groseth, who served as MSUB's chancellor from 2010 to 2014, returned as interim chancellor a little over two weeks ago.
“The rules are pretty easy to put out there, but it’s still something new, something that I’d call a bit of an aberration," Groseth said. "It’s normal to wear our seat belts. It’s normal for us to wear helmets if we ride a motorcycle. The masks are not normal to us, but they’re a new part of how we keep ourselves and others as safe as we can."
According to the reopening plan, neither out-of-state nor international students will be required to quarantine after arriving to campus, and Groseth said there will be no gateway testing for incoming students.
Zoe Bibb, an incoming freshman, will be receiving weekly tests as a player on the school’s volleyball team. Bibb joined the roughly 400 people living on campus and completed a questionnaire asking about her favorite foods and movies, should she have to be moved into isolation.
MSUB has four sites, including an entire dormitory floor, set aside for residents required to quarantine or isolate.
“I’m just glad to be here. Even with all of the precautions in place, learning in person is so much preferable to learning online,” she said.
Bibb said that for one class, Writing 101, the instructor plans on holding the course outdoors through the rest of the semester, or at least until the first snow of the season.
