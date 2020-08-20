MSUB students start the semester with COVID-19 precautions in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lectures halls filled back up with socially distanced students Wednesday as classes began at Montana State University Billings, and some stayed empty with professors taking the course out into the overcast summer day.

The new school year began much like any other, if two weeks sooner: new students finished moving into dorm rooms, received tours of campus and got acquainted with their professors. Just like most of the colleges and universities throughout the nation, MSUB has seen some changes to the traditional first week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plastic bags filled with hand sanitizer and disinfectant were passed out to incoming students, campus tours were broken up into smaller groups to allow for better social distancing and questions in class sometimes had to be repeated more clearly from students wearing their masks, which are required all times indoors.

“It can get a little hot if you’re like me and have a lot of face wool," said Josh Harris, a Marine Corps veteran majoring in outdoor adventure leadership. "But it hasn’t been too much of a disruption. … It’s not like we were on top of each other before in my classes, so the social distancing hasn’t really been noticeable."