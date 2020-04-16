MSUB to cut 82 more programs as part of years-long restructuring

Reception to the cuts by faculty was mixed.

Jim Barron, a professor of biological and physical sciences who sits on Edelman's cabinet and chairs the Academic Senate, applauded the process. He noted that the university's accrediting agency had recommended that the school streamline programs.

“I don’t believe they erred at all," he said. "I was actually a bit surprised that we didn’t gut entire departments of their bachelor's degrees. I really expected this to be more severe cuts than we ended up with.”

Keith Edgerton, a professor who chairs the history department, leads the faculty union and sits on the Academic Senate, said that some faculty were frustrated that university officials didn't adjust the timeline for reports informing plans for the cuts as classes abruptly shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic. That included a deadline April 10 for department reports that were hundreds of pages long — “in some ways reports on whether our respective programs will live or die,” he said.

The turnaround between that deadline and the announcement of program cuts has made some people feel like there was a “predetermined agenda,” Edgerton said. “I think there’s residual frustration about that.”