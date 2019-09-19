The Montana State University Billings Office of International Studies will present “Ask a Muslim Anything,” a Q&A-style lecture with Robert Azzi, an Arab-American Muslim from Exeter, New Hampshire, in the MSUB library room 148, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
An acclaimed photojournalist, columnist, and public speaker who has traveled extensively throughout the Middle East, Azzi has published work in Time, Newsweek, Fortune, National Geographic, Paris Match and Epoca. He directs his efforts toward challenging conventional stereotypes about Islam and Muslims, particularly in America.
You have free articles remaining.
During his travels, Azzi discovered that most people, even those critical of Islam and Muslims, when engaged in small scale or in one-one-one conversation, are willing to listen to and engage with Muslims. Such engagement primarily occurs in what are perceived to be safe places: libraries, houses of worship, schools, civic organizations, retirement communities, etc. He speaks not as a scholar or academic, but as a neighbor, fellow citizen, and person of faith, according to a press release from MSUB.