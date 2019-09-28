Montana State University Billings will host the fourth annual International Language Week Conference, themed “Global Migration and Mobility,” from Monday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 11. This is the first time MSUB has hosted this event and the first time ILW has been held in the United States, according to a press release from the university.
An opening reception will take place in room 355 of McDonald Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The public is invited to attend sessions and hear from lecturers from across the globe.
A full slate of presentations focused on the topics of language, language education, migration, identity and intercultural communication is planned.
The worldwide event will feature international experts in the fields of language, linguistics, cultural studies, literature, history, communication and business. The guest of honor and founder of International Language Week Dr. Renate Link from the Aschaffenburg University of Applied Sciences will be present during the conference to co-host, lecture and visit MSUB, as well.
In addition to the international participants, many members of MSUB will also speak, including faculty from the English, modern languages and communication departments.
A full schedule of events is available at msubillings.edu/conference.