MSUB to host legislative videoconference sessions

During the 2021 Montana legislative session, Billings-area residents will have the opportunity to visit with state lawmakers in Helena through seven legislative videoconference sessions hosted by MSU Billings in partnership with the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may choose to attend sessions in person or virtually. In-person sessions will be held at the College of Business in McDonald Hall, room 163 at MSU Billings, where individuals will have the opportunity to ask legislators questions via the Zoom platform.

There is a limit of 25 people for each in-person session and a box lunch will be provided for those who RSVP in advance via the Billings Chamber of Commerce. Individuals can also join on their own via Zoom by visiting the chamber website at www.billingschamber.com to register. A link to join the videoconference will be provided in the registration confirmation email from the Chamber.

Legislative videoconference sessions are free and open to the public.

Sessions are listed below:

• January 28

• February 11

• February 25

• March 11

• March 25

• April 8

• April 22 (tentative)

All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

