MSUB to host virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event

Montana State University Billings will host a virtual bell ringing ceremony in commemoration of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

This year's event is being held virtually to keep the students and community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-recorded ceremony will include guest speakers including Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Billings Mayor Bill Cole, MSUB chancellor, Stefani Hicswa, campus minister Rev. Dwight Welch and MSUB student leaders.

The virtual ceremony will stream at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on MSUB's Center for Engagement website, on MSUB's Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0