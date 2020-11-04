MSUB water main break shuts down main campus

A water main broke at the Montana State University Billings campus Wednesday, halting classes and other activities.

MSUB officials sent a public safety advisory at 11:25 a.m. An additional email from an MSUB spokeswoman said the break was caused by nearby construction.

The advisory warned students and staff not to drink water on campus, not to use restrooms, and to make provisions for water use for drinking and hygiene. It said that more information would be released about "arrangements (that) are being made for those who reside on campus."

Employees were directed to work from home if able.

City College, MSUB's two-year wing with a separate campus on Billings' West End, is not affected.

An update will be provided Wednesday afternoon, the notice said.

