MSUB Wine & Food Festival canceled; Foundation launches scholarship campaign

The MSU Billings Foundation’s annual Wine & Food Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancellation, plans continue to raise dollars for student scholarships.

“It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision,” said Bill Kennedy, foundation president and CEO, in a press release. “Wine & Food Festival is a community favorite event for many who want to see MSUB students succeed. We hope to have their continued support with our scholarship campaign through September.”

The festival, which was initially scheduled May 11-16 and rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, is the MSUB Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. In 2019, Wine & Food Festival netted $380,000, with a total of more than $6 million netted since the inaugural event in 1993. Thousands of dollars raised through the week-long festival of events fund scholarships for MSU Billings students each academic year.

The foundation has launched a digital campaign to help students. Supporters can go to giving.msubillings.edu to make a gift of any size to benefit student scholarships. New this year, gifts designated to the Montana Access Scholarship will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $125,000), providing 250 students with $1,000 scholarships.