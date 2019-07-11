Montana State University Billings received two Telly awards for the student designed and scripted Montana REAL ID public information campaign videos filmed by Spotlight Productions in partnership with the Montana Motor Vehicle Division, the university announced in a press release.
The TV ads and information campaign, which were developed between five classes over two semesters, feature Lewis and Clark as they try to navigate Montana without REAL IDs.
In their 40th year, the Telly Awards “showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world," according to their website.
