Montana State University Billings' sixth annual Showcasing Scholarship event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on April 19 and feature work by MSUB's women faculty.

The Women’s Faculty Caucus and the Women and Gender Studies Center organize the event, which will happen in Room 148 in the Library Building on MSUB’s campus.

A broad range of research topics will be showcased, such as understanding homelessness, refugee policies in Central America, the career decision-making process of first-generation college students, the regulation of staphylococcus aureus virulence during immune challenges, and character strengths with student-athletes.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back, with a dynamic presentation format designed to engage and inform audiences of all backgrounds. Presentations will be kept to 10 minutes, ensuring that each speaker can effectively communicate their work and answer questions from the audience.

“This event aims to highlight the broad array of expertise our women faculty have, including education, history, communication, science, and psychology,” said Jen Lynn, Ph.D., professor of history, Academic Senate chair, and co-director of the Women’s and Gender Studies Center. “These presentations demonstrate women's important contributions to their respective fields.”

Lynn said the event will also celebrate the accomplishments of junior women faculty members and that these events provide them a platform to present and discuss their work, share ideas, and receive recognition for their contributions to teaching and service outside the classroom.

Melinda Aley, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of communication and said that showcasing her research is an honor.

"I appreciate this opportunity to share my research with the university and Billings community," she said. "The emphasis MSUB places on diverse and underrepresented student populations aligns with my research on the career barriers facing first-generation college students.”

Aley said knowing how much MSUB cares about the career success of its students inspires her to continue researching the best ways to support all MSUB students, not only in the classroom but also for success in their future careers.

The MSUB Women’s Faculty Caucus has been active since 2016 and was founded by professor of sociology Joy Honea, Ph.D., professor of history Jen Lynn, Ph.D., and associate professor of communication Melissa Boehm, Ph.D. The caucus meets monthly to discuss research, teaching, service, and scholarship across disciplines and engages with one another to provide a community that supports and elevates women in academia.