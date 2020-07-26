Multiple agencies contain human-caused wildfire in Stillwater County subdivision

A human-caused 6.5-acre fire Sunday in a Stillwater County subdivision got within 20 yards of a home and drew resources from six different firefighting agencies, including a helicopter with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The fire may have been started by exploding targets, according to Nick Jacobs, the assistant fire chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue.
The Tannerite devices which some people shoot with firearms have caused wildfires in Montana before, including the 5,000-acre North Hills fire last summer near Helena.
The fire Sunday got within feet of a few outbuildings but was contained, roughly an hour-and-a-half after firefighters were first dispatched to the area off Crazy Mountain Vista Road at around 1 p.m.
Jacobs said the area and its two nearby subdivisions is generally known as Pinecrest. It sits north of the rest stop between Park City and Columbus, and local firefighters have experience with wildfires in that area.
The fire burned in the middle of a large subdivision. It's possible multiple homes could have been at indirect risk if the fire hadn't been contained, according to Jacobs.
The fire burned through, grass, sage and a few stands of ponderosa pine. No one was injured and no structures were damaged. Access wasn't difficult, but Jacobs said the concern with fires in Pinecrest is that there are deep timbered ravines in the area that could create problems if they catch fire.
"People need to be really careful," Jacobs said, adding that the conditions in his county are "very dry."
"People need to be cognizant of what they're doing in the outdoors," he added. "Be smart."
Firefighters from Absarokee, Park City, Laurel, Blue Creek and DNRC all assisted as part of what Jacobs described as a regional strategy to throw more resources at fires early to keep them small.
Jacobs said his agency is getting into the heart of its wildfire season. Natural caused fires can't be prevented from sparking, but human-caused fires can, according to the assistant fire chief.
"We need help from the public," he said.
