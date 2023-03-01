A number of bills aimed at addressing inflation’s impact on public education have reached various levels in the state legislature this week.

House Bill 514, primarily sponsored by Rep. Melissa Romano, D-Helena, would remove the inflationary adjustment cap for school funding while House Bill 633, introduced by Rep. Eric Matthews, D-Bozeman, would increase the amounts for local school mill levies based on property values.

HB 514

Romano explained before the House Education Committee Monday that HB 514 intends to allow individual districts to budget around inflation more appropriately. Current state law applies a rate of inflation per biennium based on the consumer price index over the past three years capped at 3%. She argued that this cap had been exceeded by CPIs in previous years, which prevented schools from being able to properly account for rising costs, and projected this will be the case in upcoming years.

Proponents for the bill included representatives from the Montana School Boards Association and Montana Federation of Public Employees along with local educators who said current wages aren’t keeping up with inflation and that recruiting and retaining teachers is becoming increasingly difficult due to a lack of affordable housing.

“This bill isn’t about making anyone rich,” said Helena teacher Jake Warner. “It’s simply about keeping the profession… as a possible choice for current and future teachers.

The bill was ultimately tabled by the committee as similar bills had been introduced to the House and the belief that completely removing the cap would be a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

“It might work for a while, but it’s going to be problematic in the future because we’ll never be able to put another cap on it,” Committee Vice-Chair Linda Reksten said. “So, I can’t support the bill because I think it will put in jeopardy the other bills that are still stuck in appropriations right now that will help teachers in ways that are kind of indirect.”

HB 633

Rather than offer a statewide adjustment to sufficiently fund public education, HB 633 seeks to provide greater flexibility to individual communities and school districts experiencing greater rates of inflation than others. The bill proposes to increase the maximum amount of funding for a local levy vote.

The new limit would be calculated using the district’s local median market value of residential properties versus the statewide median value set by the Department of Revenue.

Rep. Matthews explained, since cities like Bozeman and Whitefish have experienced significant population growth and property inflation in recent years, more so than others, that the provisions added to state law 30 years ago ensuring equitable funding and fair spending for education are no longer viable.

“At the time, it was intended to make sure larger communities weren’t spending a lot more on their kids than smaller communities," he said. "At the time, it made sense and there weren’t the giant disparities in housing costs we see across the state now."

The bill does not guarantee raised funding based on property values as they would still need approval by local boards of trustees and a successful levy vote. Matthews admitted that an increased funding limit wouldn’t apply to every school district in the state nor would it directly solve salary issues but added that the majority of these general funds often go towards staff and faculty salaries.

Like HB 514, local educators attended the hearing to support bill, offering similar reasons regarding current salaries versus current rates of inflation. There were no opponents present.

Unlike the previous bill, HB 633 passed out of committee with an 8-5 vote.

Other bills

Sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, House Bills 587 and 588 would revise education laws pertaining to property tax laws and starting teacher pay respectively.

HB 587 would create a property tax reduction account for the state special revenue fund to reduce the reliance on the general fund and reduce property taxes in districts throughout the state.

HB 588 would amend the TEACH Act passed during the last session which provides additional funding for incentives for licensed teachers during their first three years. The amendment would clarify that educators with a Class 5 provisional license are eligible for the incentives while emergency authorized teachers without any type of license are not.

Both passed their first and second readings unanimously and are currently awaiting a third hearing.

House Bill 15, introduced by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, is based on Governor Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget and includes inflationary adjustments to the state school funding formula with CPIs of 2.7% and 3% increases for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years respectively. The bill was passed in both the House and Senate and is currently waiting for the governor’s signature.

Also introduced by Bedey, House Bill 36 would revise state school funding laws by providing payments to individual districts to address “significant enrollment increases” over both short and long periods of time. It has passed two hearings in the house to date.