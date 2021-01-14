Multiple blazes Thursday spread Billings fire resources thin

Fires across Billings destroyed three homes Thursday evening and forced the Billings Fire Department to activate additional crews.
Billings firefighters first responded to a fire in a mobile home park in the 300 block of South Billings Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. While the fire still smoldered in one trailer home, flames erupted inside a neighboring unit.
Crews had both fires under control within the hour, but both homes were gutted as some of their residents stood nearby and watched. Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said six people were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but none were taken to the hospital.
No cause has yet been reported for the fire, which is being investigated by Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender. Along with BFD and American Medical Response, cruisers with the Billings Police Department also responded to the blaze.
While smoke still billowed from the trailer homes, fire crews then responded to another house fire on the 200 block of South 28th Street at 6:15 p.m.. By the time a BFD engine arrived, a blaze had fully engulfed a small single-story home tucked in an alley between 2nd and 3rd Avenue South.
"It was initially reported that someone was inside, so crews went into rescue mode immediately on arrival, but it was later determined that the guy made it out," said BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.
Bentz said crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes, and it did not spread to any of the neighboring homes, nor did it bring down any power lines. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it did not result in any injuries.
With five engines and a truck company responding to the trailer park fire, Bentz said only one engine initially responded to the house fire on 28th street. The lack of crews spurred the activation of three additional engines to handle both the structure fires, and the city's medical calls.
"At the time of the fire here, there were only two engines available in the whole city," Bentz said at the fire on South 28th Street.