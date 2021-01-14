Multiple blazes Thursday spread Billings fire resources thin

Fires across Billings destroyed three homes Thursday evening and forced the Billings Fire Department to activate additional crews.

Billings firefighters first responded to a fire in a mobile home park in the 300 block of South Billings Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. While the fire still smoldered in one trailer home, flames erupted inside a neighboring unit.

Crews had both fires under control within the hour, but both homes were gutted as some of their residents stood nearby and watched. Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said six people were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but none were taken to the hospital.

No cause has yet been reported for the fire, which is being investigated by Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender. Along with BFD and American Medical Response, cruisers with the Billings Police Department also responded to the blaze.

While smoke still billowed from the trailer homes, fire crews then responded to another house fire on the 200 block of South 28th Street at 6:15 p.m.. By the time a BFD engine arrived, a blaze had fully engulfed a small single-story home tucked in an alley between 2nd and 3rd Avenue South.