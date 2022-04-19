Multiple large dogs involved in fatal Heights mauling

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the woman who died after a dog mauling in the Heights earlier this month.

Melitta Hain, 84, died of complications from multiple dog bites, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Hain was mauled on April 8, Hoffman said, and she died April 16 due to her injuries. She was a Billings resident. The Billings Police Department is currently investigating the case, the Gazette previously reported, and several dogs are currently quarantined at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The attack occurred on a private property on the 1100 block of Bench Boulevard, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette via email Tuesday, and involved three large, mix-breed dogs. No arrests have been made in connection to the mauling. He was not able to comment further until the investigation is complete, Lennick said.

Last December, a 58-year-old man, Duke Little Whirlwind, was mauled to death by dogs in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Little Whirlwind was walking his bicycle to a family member's house when the dogs attacked and killed him.

In 2017 in Bozeman, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls while she was working in her yard. The owner of two dogs later pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the incident.

In 2018, a 3-year-old girl in a Billings daycare was severely injured by the daycare owner's bull mastiff. The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado, in Aurora, for treatment.

The owner of the dog, the girl's grandmother, immediately euthanized the animal. She also cooperated with animal control officers throughout an investigation that took nearly three months, the Gazette previously reported. The investigation concluded with city prosecutors opting not to press any charges, with one major factor being that nobody witnessed the attack except for the toddler.

Citations that could follow an animal attack, according to city code, include harboring a dangerous animal and harboring a potentially dangerous animal.

The total number of dog bites that Billings Animal Control responded to declined from 2020 to 2021, according to data from Animal Control Supervisor Tom Stinchfield, going from 364 to 341. During that same time, dangerous behavior complaints increased from 1 to six.

Animal control has responded to 76 dog bites so far this year, Stinchfield told the Gazette in an email.

