Multiple people injured in Hi-Line train derailment remain hospitalized Sunday

Some of those helping included citizens, Robbin said, describing how in one case a Gallatin County man who had taken a wrong turn at Box Elder happened upon the emergency situation and stopped to help.

"It was a fantastic response," she said. "We are so grateful to live where we do where neighbors help neighbors."

During his remarks Sunday afternoon Gianforte offered condolences on behalf of himself and Susan Gianforte and the state of Montana to people and families affected by the derailment. He went on to both thank and praise the first responders and other volunteers who went out to the derailment, some of whom joined him Sunday afternoon in Chester as he spoke.

"The entire Hi-Line stepped up to respond. Neighbors were helping neighbors. Ambulances and rescue teams from Chinook, Browning, down to Great Falls, lined up at the incident site and outside the ER to assist. Community members brought food or supplies," Gianforte said, adding that other community members voluntarily drove strangers to airports in Great Falls and Kalispell.

"All of these people are volunteers and most did not sleep last night helping the people impacted by this tragedy," Gianforte said.