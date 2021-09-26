Multiple people injured in Hi-Line train derailment remained hospitalized Sunday

Multiple people injured after the Amtrak Empire Builder train derailed Saturday along Montana's Hi-Line remained hospitalized Sunday morning.
Three people are confirmed to be dead, according to an update Sunday morning from Liberty County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Robbin.
On board the train which originated in Chicago and was destined for the Seattle and Portland areas were 146 passengers and 13 crew members. Injuries were reported among both passengers and crew members. The derailment happened at approximately 3:57 p.m. 3 miles east of Joplin. Officials have not announced a cause. The investigation is ongoing.
Injured people were transported to multiple Montana hospitals, including Logan Health in Kalispell and Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls. In some cases people were flown to hospitals for treatment.
Most people treated were released by Sunday. Robbin said five people were still receiving care at Benefis in Great Falls. "All of them are stabilized," she said.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced Saturday evening that it would be sending a "go-team" based out of Great Falls to investigate the derailment. Amtrak has reported that the train was comprised of two locomotives and 10 cars, and that eight of those cars derailed.
Responders tried cutting the cars open, including using Jaws of Life tools. "Those cars would not open," Robbin said. "So they did have to manually carry out many of the passengers that could not walk."
She estimated that efforts to get people out of the train cars, after which they were triaged, went on until roughly 7:30 p.m.
Robbin spent time during a press conference Sunday morning thanking responding agencies in surrounding counties, including in Toole, Hill, Pondera, Blaine, Glacier, Chouteau, Cascade and Gallatin. She also thanked Great Falls Fire and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, Montana Highway Patrol and regional medical centers and critical care hospitals.
Some of those helping included citizens, Robbin said, describing how in one case a Gallatin County man who had taken a wrong turn at Box Elder happened upon the emergency situation and stopped to help.
"It was a fantastic response," she said. "We are so grateful to live where we do where neighbors help neighbors."
Some Empire Builder trains were canceled due to the crash, including Saturday trains 7/27 and 8/28 between Minot, North Dakota and Shelby, Montana. Sunday westbound Empire Builder Train 7 was scheduled to terminate at Minneapolis, and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 would be originating at Minneapolis. Amtrak customers can contact the company at 800-872-7245 for additional information about status of services.