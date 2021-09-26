Multiple people injured in Hi-Line train derailment remained hospitalized Sunday

Responders tried cutting the cars open, including using Jaws of Life tools. "Those cars would not open," Robbin said. "So they did have to manually carry out many of the passengers that could not walk."

She estimated that efforts to get people out of the train cars, after which they were triaged, went on until roughly 7:30 p.m.

Robbin spent time during a press conference Sunday morning thanking responding agencies in surrounding counties, including in Toole, Hill, Pondera, Blaine, Glacier, Chouteau, Cascade and Gallatin. She also thanked Great Falls Fire and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, Montana Highway Patrol and regional medical centers and critical care hospitals.

Some of those helping included citizens, Robbin said, describing how in one case a Gallatin County man who had taken a wrong turn at Box Elder happened upon the emergency situation and stopped to help.

"It was a fantastic response," she said. "We are so grateful to live where we do where neighbors help neighbors."