Multiple structures lost in wind-driven Musselshell County fire

It was first reported a little after 2 p.m. The fire began close to the intersection of Painted Horse Trail and Porcupine Trail, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roundup. Driven almost straight to the east, the fire jumped Painted Horse Trail before jumping North Delphia Road about a mile to the east.

"Some of the fuels aren't as volatile as they would have been in August. Had this been August 15, this thing would have stopped when it got to the Yellowstone River. There'd have been no stopping it," Lesnik said. "It would've been through Melstone into Rosebud County and probably halfway to Ingomar by now."

The fire remains under investigation. Lesnik declined to offer a possible cause but said it was not caused by arson.

The sheriff said he attempted to warn people in the North Delphia subdivision but by the time he got there the fire had already moved through the subdivision and into grassland and pasture beyond. When he circled back to Painted Horse Trail he said he found the road blocked by trees that had been blown across the road.